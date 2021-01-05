ARCAM/SH (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.00

ARCAM/SH (OTCMKTS:AMAVF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $34.00. ARCAM/SH shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

ARCAM/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMAVF)

Arcam AB (publ) provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10plus, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; Arcam Q20plus to produce aerospace components, including turbine blades, structural airframe components, and others; and Arcam A2X to process titanium alloys and materials that require elevated process temperatures, such as titanium aluminide and inconel.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARCAM/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCAM/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.