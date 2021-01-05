Arcblock (ABT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.53 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

