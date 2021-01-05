Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $47.40 Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biotechnology company will earn $47.40 per share for the year.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.