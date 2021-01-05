Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.91 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.23 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00237046 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.