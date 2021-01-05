Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $74.32 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $74.32 million and $2.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016814 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00233457 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

