Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.35

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.35 and traded as high as $78.03. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $75.33, with a volume of 363,424 shares.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

