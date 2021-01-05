Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ares Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $4,369,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ares Management by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.