Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

