Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.91. Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 1,624,905 shares trading hands.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.31.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$125.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.2810294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

