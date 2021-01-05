Arionum (ARO) Price Down 39.1% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $54,520.77 and $17.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,214.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.41 or 0.03148964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00460360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.01215435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00390123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00175439 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

