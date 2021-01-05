ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 131,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.