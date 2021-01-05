ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARR. BidaskClub lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ARR opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $686.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $342,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

