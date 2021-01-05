Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AWI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,081 shares of company stock worth $6,622,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

