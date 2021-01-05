Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.50 by Morgan Stanley

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) received a €5.50 ($6.47) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AT1. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.04 ($7.11) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.10. Aroundtown SA has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

