Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.41

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.41 and last traded at $100.29, with a volume of 4629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

