ArtByte Market Cap Reaches $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00462387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

