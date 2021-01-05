Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $121.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.58.

ARVN opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $86.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Arvinas by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

