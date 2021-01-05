Aryacoin Price Up 79.3% Over Last Week (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 79.3% higher against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $391,974.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

