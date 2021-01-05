ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 2,407,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,772,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.