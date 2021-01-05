ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $455.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

ASML stock opened at $500.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $504.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.05. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 355,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

