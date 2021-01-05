Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASRT shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Assertio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.