At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 5.2%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 2,649,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,363,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

HOME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,550. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

