ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading Up 79.6% This Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 79.6% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $391,611.45 and approximately $57.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00483171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 102.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

