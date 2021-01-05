ATC Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $426,411.28 and approximately $63.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00460229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

