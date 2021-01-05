Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,693.15

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $11,693.15 and $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.