Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.74. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 21,406 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic American from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

