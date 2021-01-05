Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 532,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 641,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

