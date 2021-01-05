Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 532,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 641,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
