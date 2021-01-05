Atlantic Securities Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Neutral

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

