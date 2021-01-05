Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $2.94 million and $206,929.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00310253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00515076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00274220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018234 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.