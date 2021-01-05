Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $18.98. Atomera shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 11,805 shares.

ATOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $442.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atomera by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

