Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,791.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $45,791.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

