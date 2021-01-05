AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUDC. ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of AUDC opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $886.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

