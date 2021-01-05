Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $18.91 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $18.91 million and $1.13 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00119120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00210970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00493335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00257904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

