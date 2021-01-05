Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.25. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 17,845 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Aura Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. It offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in the telecommunications, utilities, public works, construction, catering, and oil and gas industries, as well as emergency/rescue and recreational vehicles.

