AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.17

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $23.65. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 139,781 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACQ shares. National Bank Financial raised AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.