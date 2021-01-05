Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $899.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 154.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $307.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 52.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Autodesk by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

