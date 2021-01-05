Autonio Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $1.88 million and $112,399.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00212065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00495564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00259496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

