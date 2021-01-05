Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.69. 117,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 102,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

In other Avalon news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of Avalon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

