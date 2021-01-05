Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report sales of $726.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.00 million and the highest is $729.05 million. Avaya posted sales of $717.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.73. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Avaya by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

