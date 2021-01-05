Aventus Price Hits $0.12 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $710,175.66 and $82,087.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Aventus Profile

AVT is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.