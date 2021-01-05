AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVEVF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.