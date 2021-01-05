Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.42

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.42 and traded as high as $35.63. Avnet shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 1,143,736 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.24.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 39.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

