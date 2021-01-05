Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,988,743 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

