B. Riley Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $30.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

NYSE FCX opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.52 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

