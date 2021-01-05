Baader Bank Analysts Give Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

EVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.80 ($36.24).

ETR EVT opened at €30.29 ($35.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 329.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19. Evotec SE has a fifty-two week low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a fifty-two week high of €31.00 ($36.47).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

