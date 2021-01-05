BaaSid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,802.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $44,802.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

