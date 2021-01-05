BAE Systems’ (BAESY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 171,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after buying an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

