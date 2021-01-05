BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $499.22

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $499.22 and traded as low as $482.50. BAE Systems plc (BA.L) shares last traded at $488.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 621.82 ($8.12).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 492.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 499.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07.

In other BAE Systems plc (BA.L) news, insider Nick Anderson purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Also, insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,192 shares of company stock worth $9,058,350.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

