Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Cut by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 5.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $227.58.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.61.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.