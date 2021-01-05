Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.05). Approximately 115,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 347,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).

BAKK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.09. The firm has a market cap of £465.28 million and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

